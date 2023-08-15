Cyberloq Technologies (NASDAQ:CLOQ) Trading 49.5% Higher

Cyberloq Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLOQ – Get Free Report) shares traded up 49.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 61,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 148% from the average session volume of 24,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.07.
Cyberloq Technologies Stock Up 49.5 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.09.
Cyberloq Technologies Company Profile
Cyberloq Technologies, Inc, a development-stage technology company, focuses on fraud prevention and credit management in the United States. It provides CyberloQ, a banking fraud prevention technology for institutional clients to combat fraudulent transactions and unauthorized access to customer accounts; and TurnScor, a web-based proprietary software platform, which allows customers to monitor and manage their credit from the privacy of their own homes, as well as CyberloQ Vault, a cloud based security protocol that allows clients the ability to send/receive secure data without having to use traditional email that is prone to a breach.
