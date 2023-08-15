Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTST) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTST – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Data Storage had a negative return on equity of 20.22% and a negative net margin of 18.87%. The business had revenue of $5.90 million during the quarter.

Data Storage Stock Up 2.6 %

Data Storage stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.78. 1,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,134. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.42 and its 200 day moving average is $2.03. Data Storage has a 52 week low of $1.39 and a 52 week high of $3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $18.99 million, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get Data Storage alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Data Storage

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Data Storage during the second quarter worth $117,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Data Storage by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 39,948 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Data Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Data Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

About Data Storage

Data Storage Corporation provides multi-cloud information technology solutions primarily in the United States. The company offers data protection and disaster recovery solutions; high availability, data vaulting, retention, Infrastructure as a Service, standby server, support and maintenance, and internet solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Data Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Data Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.