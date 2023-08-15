Decentralized Social (DESO) Price Up 0.2% Over Last Week

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 15th. Decentralized Social has a total market cap of $94.50 million and approximately $3.30 million worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentralized Social coin can currently be purchased for about $8.97 or 0.00030732 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Decentralized Social has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Decentralized Social

Decentralized Social’s genesis date was March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. Decentralized Social’s official website is deso.com. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol. The official message board for Decentralized Social is diamondapp.com/u/deso?. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Decentralized Social Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Social directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Social should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentralized Social using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

