Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $574.57.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DECK shares. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $613.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 price target on the stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 72 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 260.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Tobam bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. 99.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $558.39 on Tuesday. Deckers Outdoor has a twelve month low of $298.61 and a twelve month high of $568.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $530.68 and its 200-day moving average is $476.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.92.
Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $675.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.95 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 30.85%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor will post 22.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.
