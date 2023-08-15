Decred Price Hits $14.41 on Major Exchanges (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. During the last seven days, Decred has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Decred coin can currently be bought for approximately $14.41 or 0.00049127 BTC on exchanges. Decred has a total market capitalization of $222.17 million and $1.05 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.40 or 0.00188798 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00028846 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00021374 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003361 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Decred Profile

DCR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,412,427 coins. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decred’s official message board is www.decredmagazine.com. The official website for Decred is decred.org. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

