Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Issues Earnings Results

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Definitive Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $60.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Definitive Healthcare Stock Down 0.7 %

DH opened at $10.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.01 and a 200-day moving average of $11.01. Definitive Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $8.71 and a fifty-two week high of $22.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.33, a P/E/G ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.69.

Get Definitive Healthcare alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Definitive Healthcare

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 3.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 4.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 28,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Definitive Healthcare by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 11.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DH shares. Robert W. Baird cut Definitive Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America cut their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.71.

Get Our Latest Report on Definitive Healthcare

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Definitive Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definitive Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.