Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Posts Earnings Results

Posted by on Aug 15th, 2023

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DHGet Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $60.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.00 million. Definitive Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 3.98%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

Definitive Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of DH stock opened at $10.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.33, a PEG ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.69. Definitive Healthcare has a 12 month low of $8.71 and a 12 month high of $22.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DH. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.71.

Institutional Trading of Definitive Healthcare

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $172,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $141,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $124,000.

About Definitive Healthcare

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

