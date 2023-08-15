Deltic Energy (LON:DELT) Trading Up 7.4%

Deltic Energy Plc (LON:DELT – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 7.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 31 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 30.50 ($0.39). Approximately 9,986 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 359,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 28.40 ($0.36).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 12 ($0.15) target price on shares of Deltic Energy in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 30.42. The stock has a market capitalization of £28.40 million, a P/E ratio of -762.50 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 28.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 12.92.

Deltic Energy Plc, a natural resources investing company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of oil and gas licenses. It holds licenses in the Southern and Central North Sea. The company was formerly known as Cluff Natural Resources Plc and changed its name to Deltic Energy Plc in June 2020.

