Diaceutics (LON:DXRX) Shares Down 3.7%

Diaceutics PLC (LON:DXRX – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 103.25 ($1.31) and last traded at GBX 104 ($1.32). 95,608 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 58,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 108 ($1.37).

A number of research firms recently commented on DXRX. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.90) price objective on shares of Diaceutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.90) price objective on shares of Diaceutics in a research note on Monday, June 5th.

The company has a quick ratio of 9.92, a current ratio of 8.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 91.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 97.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £87.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10,400.00 and a beta of 0.37.

In other news, insider Nick Roberts bought 21,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 92 ($1.17) per share, with a total value of £20,002.64 ($25,374.40). Insiders own 46.35% of the company’s stock.

Diaceutics PLC, a diagnostic commercialisation company, provides data, data analytics, and implementation services for pharmaceutical companies worldwide. It operates DXRX platform, which offers DXRX data solutions, including access to various pipelines of diagnostic testing data from a network of laboratories that provides DXRX signal, lab mapping, testing dashboard, and physician mapping services; DXRX marketplace solutions, which enables a marketplace, where labs, pharma, and diagnostic companies come to find partners for collaborations on precision medicine diagnostics.

