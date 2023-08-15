Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Short Interest Update

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,150,000 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the July 15th total of 4,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $148.94 on Tuesday. Diamondback Energy has a 12-month low of $110.97 and a 12-month high of $168.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.03.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.92 by ($0.24). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 41.62%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.07 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 16.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.44%.

FANG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.35.

In related news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total value of $1,532,708.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,091,842. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Diamondback Energy news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 11,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total transaction of $1,532,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,091,842. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven E. West sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.65, for a total value of $1,205,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,912 shares of company stock worth $6,938,458 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 189 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 264.3% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 204 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the second quarter worth $28,000. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

