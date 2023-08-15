Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DMS) Short Interest Update

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DMS – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 219,300 shares, a drop of 12.4% from the July 15th total of 250,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 216,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Media Solutions

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Media Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Media Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Media Solutions by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Media Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Digital Media Solutions by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Media Solutions alerts:

Digital Media Solutions Trading Down 16.8 %

NYSE DMS traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.25. 596,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,623. Digital Media Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $2.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.66. The company has a market cap of $16.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Digital Media Solutions ( NYSE:DMS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $90.31 million during the quarter.

Several brokerages recently commented on DMS. BTIG Research downgraded Digital Media Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Digital Media Solutions from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Digital Media Solutions

About Digital Media Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Digital Media Solutions, Inc operates as a digital performance marketing company that offers a software delivery platform in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Technology Solutions. It operates as a performance marketing engine for companies across various industries, including consumer finance, e-commerce, education, insurance, home services, brand performance, automotive, gig, health and wellness, and career placements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Media Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Media Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.