Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) PT Lowered to $1.50 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 453.91% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, BTIG Research cut Digital Media Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Digital Media Solutions Stock Down 9.7 %

Shares of NYSE:DMS traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.27. 132,046 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,882. Digital Media Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $2.38. The firm has a market cap of $17.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.66.

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $90.31 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Digital Media Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Digital Media Solutions by 321.1% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 61,000 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Digital Media Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Digital Media Solutions by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Digital Media Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 30.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Digital Media Solutions

Digital Media Solutions, Inc operates as a digital performance marketing company that offers a software delivery platform in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Technology Solutions. It operates as a performance marketing engine for companies across various industries, including consumer finance, e-commerce, education, insurance, home services, brand performance, automotive, gig, health and wellness, and career placements.

