Digital Realty Trust (DLR) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE: DLR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/7/2023 – Digital Realty Trust was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

8/7/2023 – Digital Realty Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $125.00 to $140.00. They now have an “outperformer” rating on the stock.

8/2/2023 – Digital Realty Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $80.00 to $94.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

7/28/2023 – Digital Realty Trust was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $138.00 price target on the stock.

7/28/2023 – Digital Realty Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $155.00 to $140.00.

7/28/2023 – Digital Realty Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $132.00 to $144.00.

7/25/2023 – Digital Realty Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $175.00 to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/24/2023 – Digital Realty Trust had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE DLR traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $121.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,469,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,638,248. The company has a market cap of $36.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.55. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.76 and a 1-year high of $135.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.51.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 378.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $346,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total value of $73,969.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,849.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 2,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $346,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $442,477,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 131.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,993,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $701,282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,972,349 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 11.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,815,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,508,919,000 after buying an additional 3,245,264 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 74.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,324,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $834,070,000 after buying an additional 3,118,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $207,590,000. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

