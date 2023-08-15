Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFD) Short Interest Down 23.3% in July

Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a decline of 23.3% from the July 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFD traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.31. 14,357 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,407. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.06. Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares has a twelve month low of $16.09 and a twelve month high of $28.89.

Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.1899 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares

Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares ( NASDAQ:MSFD Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 45,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 15.06% of Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares ETF (MSFD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Microsoft Corporation index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Microsoft stock. MSFD was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

