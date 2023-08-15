Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFD) Short Interest Down 23.3% in July

Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a decline of 23.3% from the July 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MSFD traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.31. 14,357 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,407. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.06. Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares has a twelve month low of $16.09 and a twelve month high of $28.89.
Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.1899 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares
Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares Company Profile
The Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares ETF (MSFD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Microsoft Corporation index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Microsoft stock. MSFD was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.
