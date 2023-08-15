Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.06 and last traded at $14.03. Approximately 3,332,017 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 25,377,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.77.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPXS. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 1,313.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 302.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

