DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,890,000 shares, a drop of 11.7% from the July 15th total of 10,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

In related news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 2,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 156,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,810,122.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Stephen Shute sold 100,315 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.20, for a total transaction of $4,935,498.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 2,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 156,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,810,122.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in DocuSign by 115.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in DocuSign by 381.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DocuSign stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.54. 2,166,510 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,860,411. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.15. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.91. DocuSign has a fifty-two week low of $39.57 and a fifty-two week high of $75.81.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $661.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DocuSign will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of DocuSign from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.93.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

