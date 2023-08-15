Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Short Interest Update

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,100 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the July 15th total of 32,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CWXZF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Doman Building Materials Group to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Doman Building Materials Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

Get Doman Building Materials Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CWXZF

Doman Building Materials Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Doman Building Materials Group Company Profile

Shares of CWXZF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.92. 1,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,660. Doman Building Materials Group has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $6.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.04.

(Get Free Report)

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products for new home construction, home renovation, and industrial markets primarily in the United States and Canada. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, and renovation products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Doman Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doman Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.