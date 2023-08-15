Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DMPZF) Short Interest Update

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DMPZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 664,900 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the July 15th total of 618,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 144.5 days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DMPZF. Peel Hunt lowered Domino’s Pizza Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Domino’s Pizza Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group from GBX 345 ($4.38) to GBX 460 ($5.84) in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

DMPZF remained flat at C$5.00 during trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$3.72 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.42. Domino’s Pizza Group has a fifty-two week low of C$2.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.00.

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, as well as leases its stores. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

