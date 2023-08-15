Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 187,700 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the July 15th total of 169,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Dowa Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DWMNF remained flat at $31.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Dowa has a 52-week low of $31.48 and a 52-week high of $32.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.52 and its 200 day moving average is $31.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Dowa from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 29th.

Dowa Company Profile

Dowa Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the environmental management and recycling, nonferrous metals, electronic materials, metal processing, and heat treatment businesses worldwide. The company's Environmental Management & Recycling segment offers intermediate waste treatment, controlled landfilling, and soil remediation services; metal, household appliance, and automobile recycling services; consulting on environmental matters; and environmental logistics services.

