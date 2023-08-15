Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Short Interest Update

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 613,000 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the July 15th total of 505,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,065.0 days.

Shares of DRETF remained flat at $9.66 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.18 and its 200-day moving average is $10.73. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $15.63.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Cormark upgraded Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.29.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT is a premier office landlord in downtown Toronto with over 3.5 million square feet owned and managed. We have carefully curated an investment portfolio of high-quality assets in irreplaceable locations in one of the finest office markets in the world.

