E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Sunday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SSP. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of E.W. Scripps in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of E.W. Scripps from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

E.W. Scripps Stock Down 7.5 %

E.W. Scripps stock opened at $9.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. E.W. Scripps has a 12-month low of $7.32 and a 12-month high of $16.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.36 and its 200 day moving average is $8.98. The company has a market capitalization of $784.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.84.

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. E.W. Scripps had a negative net margin of 23.16% and a positive return on equity of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $582.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. E.W. Scripps’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that E.W. Scripps will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of E.W. Scripps

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of E.W. Scripps by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 782,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,367,000 after acquiring an additional 33,909 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of E.W. Scripps by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,247,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,626,000 after acquiring an additional 306,962 shares in the last quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of E.W. Scripps in the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of E.W. Scripps by 140.3% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 25,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of E.W. Scripps in the 4th quarter worth $533,000. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

E.W. Scripps Company Profile

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. Its Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

