Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Short Interest Up 23.3% in July

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the July 15th total of 1,330,000 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 404,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Eagle Bancorp Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of Eagle Bancorp stock opened at $26.04 on Tuesday. Eagle Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.72 and a twelve month high of $51.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.89. The firm has a market cap of $778.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Eagle Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 19th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Bancorp

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 667.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 320.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 178.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

EGBN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Eagle Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services, borrowing, and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

