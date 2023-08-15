Edward O. Garcia Sells 5,679 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stock

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 5,679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $246,241.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,959.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

eBay Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.58. The stock had a trading volume of 4,239,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,952,001. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.92 and a 12-month high of $52.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.28 and its 200-day moving average is $45.13.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 34.71% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eBay

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.49%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in eBay by 182.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,017,024 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $249,526,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889,380 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter valued at $124,114,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in eBay by 11,074.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,567,680 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $113,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544,701 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in eBay by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,038,931 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,131,487,000 after buying an additional 2,464,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in eBay by 153.5% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,512,934 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $155,869,000 after buying an additional 2,127,393 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EBAY has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on eBay from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on eBay from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America cut their price target on eBay from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on eBay from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.29.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

