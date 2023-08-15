Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Stake Lessened by Triodos Investment Management BV

Triodos Investment Management BV lessened its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Elevance Health comprises about 5.1% of Triodos Investment Management BV’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Triodos Investment Management BV’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $45,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ELV. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 2.9% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the 1st quarter worth $251,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,305,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 52.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 102.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Elevance Health news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total transaction of $147,780.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,638 shares in the company, valued at $4,594,530.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELV traded down $3.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $467.49. The company had a trading volume of 350,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,343. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $412.00 and a fifty-two week high of $549.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $454.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $464.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.83.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $43.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.64 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 20.24%. Elevance Health’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.91 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ELV. Wolfe Research cut shares of Elevance Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $547.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Elevance Health from $580.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $568.93.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

