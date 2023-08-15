Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Acquires 300 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Amgen by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,493,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,665 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,375,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,983,235,000 after acquiring an additional 174,774 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,287,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,439,213,000 after acquiring an additional 50,756 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 83,875.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,980,571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,532,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,351,778,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $260.97 on Tuesday. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.71 and a 12 month high of $296.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.80.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. Amgen had a return on equity of 196.60% and a net margin of 30.02%. The company had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 57.45%.

In other Amgen news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.75.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

