Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $2.78 Million Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 56,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,176 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Kroger were worth $2,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.9% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 3.4% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kroger by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kroger by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in Kroger by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 21,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kroger stock opened at $48.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.77. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $41.81 and a 52-week high of $52.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.15. The firm has a market cap of $34.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.48.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $45.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.26 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 30.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Kroger from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Kroger from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.41.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

