Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its position in McKesson by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on MCK. TD Cowen boosted their target price on McKesson from $491.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $390.00 to $427.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on McKesson from $470.00 to $485.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $452.33.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other McKesson news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 1,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.89, for a total transaction of $510,573.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,988,617.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 1,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.89, for a total transaction of $510,573.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,988,617.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 645 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.70, for a total value of $255,226.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,943 shares of company stock worth $10,265,204 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $438.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $411.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $381.50. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $331.75 and a 12 month high of $441.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.60.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $1.42. The business had revenue of $74.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.28 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 252.54%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.83 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 27.21 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.06%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

