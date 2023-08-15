Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Purchases 17,407 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 188,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,407 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $3,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 396.3% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $4,052,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 300.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

SCHH stock opened at $19.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.61 and its 200 day moving average is $19.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $17.33 and a 1-year high of $23.65.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.