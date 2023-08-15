Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Purchases 20,553 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 19.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 124,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,553 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BSCP stock opened at $20.15 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.74 and a 1-year high of $20.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.17 and its 200 day moving average is $20.21.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were issued a $0.062 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 24th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.