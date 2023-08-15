Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Sells 1,716 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lowered its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,716 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IRM. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays raised their price target on Iron Mountain from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.25.

Iron Mountain Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $60.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.77. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $43.33 and a 52-week high of $62.88. The stock has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.31, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.32.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 190.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Edward Baker-Greene sold 4,578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $251,790.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Barry Hytinen sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total transaction of $1,040,255.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,197 shares in the company, valued at $4,509,477.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Edward Baker-Greene sold 4,578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $251,790.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,216 shares in the company, valued at $451,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,934 shares of company stock valued at $8,482,870 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER to transform their businesses.

