Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Sells 800 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lowered its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,881 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ANET. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2.6% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 19,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 24,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

ANET opened at $178.12 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $164.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.23. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.20 and a 52 week high of $190.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 32.48%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.62, for a total value of $3,552,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,199.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.11, for a total value of $2,309,985.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,751,200 shares in the company, valued at $299,647,832. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.62, for a total transaction of $3,552,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,199.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 197,156 shares of company stock worth $32,964,968. Company insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Further Reading

