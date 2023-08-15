Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Given New C$52.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.96% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ENB. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$57.00.

TSE:ENB traded down C$0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$47.29. 2,366,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,678,594. Enbridge has a 12 month low of C$47.22 and a 12 month high of C$57.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$48.91 and a 200 day moving average of C$50.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.11. The stock has a market cap of C$95.53 billion, a PE ratio of 40.08, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.90.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

