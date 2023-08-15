Energi Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $95,583.71 (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 15th. One Energi coin can currently be bought for about $0.0594 or 0.00000204 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Energi has a market cap of $4.00 million and approximately $95,583.71 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Energi has traded 31.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00040484 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00027787 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00013127 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000191 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00004393 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003984 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 67,386,852 coins and its circulating supply is 67,386,387 coins. Energi’s official website is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

