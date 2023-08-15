Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH) Announces $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 16th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th.
Enghouse Systems Stock Performance
TSE:ENGH opened at C$28.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$31.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$36.38. Enghouse Systems has a twelve month low of C$27.30 and a twelve month high of C$44.59. The stock has a market cap of C$1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.
About Enghouse Systems
