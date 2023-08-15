Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH) Announces $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 16th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th.

Enghouse Systems Stock Performance

TSE:ENGH opened at C$28.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$31.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$36.38. Enghouse Systems has a twelve month low of C$27.30 and a twelve month high of C$44.59. The stock has a market cap of C$1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

About Enghouse Systems

Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

