Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB) PT Lowered to $12.00

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Securities assumed coverage on shares of Enhabit in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an underperform rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Enhabit from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Enhabit in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enhabit currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.00.

Enhabit Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Enhabit

Shares of EHAB stock opened at $11.98 on Friday. Enhabit has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $16.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.27.

In other news, EVP Ronald Leroy Langham, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.99 per share, for a total transaction of $119,900.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,492.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $286,520. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Enhabit

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EHAB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enhabit by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,161,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,852,000 after buying an additional 1,109,030 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Enhabit during the third quarter worth $77,886,000. Jana Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Enhabit by 1.8% during the second quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 2,474,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,456,000 after purchasing an additional 43,128 shares in the last quarter. AREX Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Enhabit by 218.8% in the second quarter. AREX Capital Management LP now owns 2,285,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,758 shares during the period. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enhabit by 52.4% during the second quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 2,016,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,189,000 after purchasing an additional 693,114 shares in the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enhabit

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

