Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB) Shares Down 5.2%

Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB) fell 5.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.28 and last traded at $11.35. 94,427 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 611,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on EHAB. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Enhabit from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Enhabit in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Enhabit from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, SVB Securities began coverage on shares of Enhabit in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Enhabit Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Enhabit

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.27.

In other news, EVP Ronald Leroy Langham, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.99 per share, for a total transaction of $119,900.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 44,328 shares in the company, valued at $531,492.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 24,000 shares of company stock worth $286,520. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Enhabit by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 862,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,354,000 after purchasing an additional 267,871 shares in the last quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Enhabit in the 4th quarter worth $329,000. CenterBook Partners LP lifted its stake in Enhabit by 132.9% in the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 259,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 147,873 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new stake in Enhabit in the 1st quarter worth $298,000. Finally, Orchard Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Enhabit by 143.8% in the 4th quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 568,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,480,000 after purchasing an additional 335,269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

About Enhabit

(Get Free Report)

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

Further Reading

