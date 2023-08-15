Enviri (NYSE:NVRI) Shares Down 5.4%

Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.33 and last traded at $7.33. 150,278 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 520,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.75.
Enviri Trading Down 5.2 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $586.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 2.02.
Enviri (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $520.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.43 million. Enviri had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enviri Co. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Enviri Company Profile
Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream.
Featured Stories
