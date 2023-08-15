Enviri (NYSE:NVRI) Shares Down 5.4%

Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.33 and last traded at $7.33. 150,278 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 520,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.75.

Enviri Trading Down 5.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $586.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 2.02.

Get Enviri alerts:

Enviri (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $520.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.43 million. Enviri had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enviri Co. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Enviri Company Profile

In other Enviri news, CFO Peter Francis Minan bought 3,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.02 per share, for a total transaction of $25,742.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,063,507.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enviri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.