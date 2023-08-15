EOS (EOS) Trading Down 6% Over Last 7 Days

EOS (EOS) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One EOS coin can now be bought for $0.68 or 0.00002326 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EOS has a market capitalization of $747.28 million and approximately $107.75 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, EOS has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008772 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002609 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002737 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003239 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000949 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,099,822,496 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

