Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for August 15th (ADDYY, ADNT, BDRFY, BIRDF, CDNA, CLAR, COST, ECNCF, EDR, EIX)

Equities Research Analysts' Upgrades for August 15th

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, August 15th:

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $12.00 target price on the stock.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) was upgraded by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Galenica (OTCMKTS:GALNF) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $27.00 target price on the stock.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $85.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $75.00.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

MAG Silver (NYSE:MAG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $9.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $7.50.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $34.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $10.00.

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an underperform rating to a market perform rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) was upgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a buy rating.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

