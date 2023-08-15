Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for August 15th (ADDYY, ADNT, BDRFY, BIRDF, CDNA, CLAR, COST, ECNCF, EDR, EIX)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, August 15th:

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY)

was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $12.00 target price on the stock.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) was upgraded by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Galenica (OTCMKTS:GALNF) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $27.00 target price on the stock.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $85.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $75.00.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

MAG Silver (NYSE:MAG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $9.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $7.50.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $34.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $10.00.

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an underperform rating to a market perform rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) was upgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a buy rating.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

