ERC20 (ERC20) Market Cap Reaches $11.02 Million

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 41.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 15th. During the last week, ERC20 has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. One ERC20 token can now be purchased for $0.0098 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges. ERC20 has a total market capitalization of $11.02 million and $159.24 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ERC20 alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00005059 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00019099 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00017702 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00013898 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29,179.43 or 1.00016198 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000077 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 (ERC20) is a token. It was first traded on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.01685839 USD and is up 69.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $3,604.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ERC20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ERC20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.