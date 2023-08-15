Eterna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ERNA) & Emmaus Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:EMMA) Critical Comparison

Emmaus Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:EMMA – Get Free Report) and Eterna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ERNA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Emmaus Life Sciences has a beta of 2.36, meaning that its stock price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eterna Therapeutics has a beta of 4.23, meaning that its stock price is 323% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Emmaus Life Sciences and Eterna Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Emmaus Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Eterna Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Emmaus Life Sciences and Eterna Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emmaus Life Sciences $18.39 million 0.61 -$10.63 million ($0.25) -0.84 Eterna Therapeutics $5.80 million 2.43 -$24.58 million N/A N/A

Emmaus Life Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than Eterna Therapeutics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.0% of Eterna Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 35.0% of Emmaus Life Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.4% of Eterna Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Emmaus Life Sciences and Eterna Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emmaus Life Sciences -57.56% N/A -27.21% Eterna Therapeutics N/A -191.47% -96.79%

Summary

Eterna Therapeutics beats Emmaus Life Sciences on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Emmaus Life Sciences

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, markets, and sells treatments and therapies primarily for rare and orphan diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead candidate is Endari, an L-glutamine oral powder to reduce the acute complications of sickle cell disease in adult and pediatric patients five years of age and older. It has a collaboration agreement with Kainos Medicine, Inc. for the preclinical development of Kainos' patented IRAK4 inhibitor (KM10544) as an anti-cancer drug. The company was formerly known as Emmaus Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. in September 2011. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Torrance, California.

About Eterna Therapeutics

Eterna Therapeutics Inc., a preclinical-stage, biopharmaceutical company. The company offers Synthetic mRNA, ToRNAdo mRNA Delivery, mRNA Gene Editing, and mRNA Cell Reprogramming. It also develops therapies and medicines using gene-editing proteins and cell therapy technology for the treatment of oncology, blood disorder, and monogenic disease. The company was formerly known as and changed its name to Eterna Therapeutics Inc. in October 2022. Eterna Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

