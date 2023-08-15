Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Director Acquires $1,296,505.47 in Stock

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) Director Vikram Malik purchased 174,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,296,505.47. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 275,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,041,825.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:EOLS traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $10.20. The stock had a trading volume of 496,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,471. Evolus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $11.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.68. The company has a market capitalization of $581.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EOLS. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evolus by 678.5% in the second quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 4,506,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,760,000 after buying an additional 3,927,402 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evolus by 1,052.1% in the first quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,192,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,551,000 after buying an additional 2,002,487 shares during the last quarter. Caligan Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Evolus in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,073,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Evolus by 834.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,036,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,538,000 after buying an additional 925,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evolus by 2,116.9% in the fourth quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 809,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,079,000 after buying an additional 772,974 shares during the last quarter. 65.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EOLS. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Evolus from $16.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Evolus from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Evolus from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

