Evolution Petroleum (EPM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th.

Evolution Petroleum Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of EPM opened at $9.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $325.05 million, a PE ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.11. Evolution Petroleum has a 12 month low of $5.39 and a 12 month high of $10.11.

Institutional Trading of Evolution Petroleum

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,656 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 253,450.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,071 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Evolution Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Evolution Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 182.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,889 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,802 shares during the last quarter. 55.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evolution Petroleum in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an energy company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and exploitation of onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

