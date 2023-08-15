Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV) Price Target Raised to $8.60 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Cantor Fitzgerald from $7.10 to $8.60 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Evolv Technologies from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Evolv Technologies from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday.

Evolv Technologies stock opened at $7.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 1.31. Evolv Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $8.30.

In other Evolv Technologies news, insider Michael Ellenbogen sold 83,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $511,658.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,557,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,701,367.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Mark Donohue sold 158,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total value of $928,507.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 208,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,967.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Ellenbogen sold 83,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $511,658.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,557,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,701,367.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 252,323 shares of company stock worth $1,501,866 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVLV. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Evolv Technologies by 100.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Evolv Technologies by 126.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Evolv Technologies by 117.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 4,661 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Evolv Technologies by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Evolv Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.42% of the company’s stock.

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

