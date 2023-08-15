Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,510,000 shares, a growth of 25.4% from the July 15th total of 12,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EXC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Exelon stock opened at $40.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Exelon has a 1-year low of $35.19 and a 1-year high of $47.23.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Exelon had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exelon will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.92%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXC. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at about $413,260,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Exelon by 805.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,526,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,380,000 after buying an additional 6,695,474 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at $264,477,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,623,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,726,000 after purchasing an additional 5,584,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 174.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,084,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,621,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

