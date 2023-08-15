eXp World Holdings, Inc. (EXPI) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 17th

Posted by on Aug 15th, 2023

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPIGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the technology company on Monday, September 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This is a positive change from eXp World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

eXp World has a dividend payout ratio of 66.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect eXp World to earn $0.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.4%.

eXp World Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXPI traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.41. 174,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,089,767. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 451.89 and a beta of 2.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.50 and a 200-day moving average of $16.22. eXp World has a 12-month low of $9.96 and a 12-month high of $25.39.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPIGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. eXp World had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The company’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect that eXp World will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total value of $822,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,044,043 shares in the company, valued at $370,773,829.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Randall D. Miles sold 3,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $93,060.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 577,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,470,508.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total transaction of $822,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,044,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,773,829.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,105,465 shares of company stock worth $23,362,781. Insiders own 34.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eXp World

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in eXp World by 65.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in eXp World by 322.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 4,198 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in eXp World by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of eXp World in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of eXp World in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of eXp World from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EXPI

About eXp World

(Get Free Report)

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a technology platform that provides 24/7 access to collaboration tools, training, and social communities for real estate agents and employees.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.