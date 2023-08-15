eXp World Holdings, Inc. (EXPI) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 17th

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the technology company on Monday, September 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This is a positive change from eXp World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

eXp World has a dividend payout ratio of 66.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect eXp World to earn $0.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.4%.

Get eXp World alerts:

eXp World Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXPI traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.41. 174,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,089,767. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 451.89 and a beta of 2.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.50 and a 200-day moving average of $16.22. eXp World has a 12-month low of $9.96 and a 12-month high of $25.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. eXp World had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The company’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect that eXp World will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total value of $822,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,044,043 shares in the company, valued at $370,773,829.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Randall D. Miles sold 3,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $93,060.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 577,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,470,508.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total transaction of $822,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,044,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,773,829.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,105,465 shares of company stock worth $23,362,781. Insiders own 34.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eXp World

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in eXp World by 65.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in eXp World by 322.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 4,198 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in eXp World by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of eXp World in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of eXp World in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of eXp World from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EXPI

About eXp World

(Get Free Report)

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a technology platform that provides 24/7 access to collaboration tools, training, and social communities for real estate agents and employees.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.