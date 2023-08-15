Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp cut its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 39.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,151 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 10,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. St. Louis Trust Co increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 35,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.5% in the first quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 4,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 117,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,963,000 after buying an additional 5,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.2% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 509,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,837,000 after buying an additional 38,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 458,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,830,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $111.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $83.89 and a one year high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.14 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research cut Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.32.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

