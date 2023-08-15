Fair Oaks Income Limited (LON:FA17) Declares $0.02 Dividend

Fair Oaks Income Limited (LON:FA17 – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share on Thursday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Fair Oaks Income Stock Performance
Fair Oaks Income stock traded down GBX 0.02 ($0.00) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 0.56 ($0.01). The stock had a trading volume of 43 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,864. Fair Oaks Income has a twelve month low of GBX 0.47 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 0.60 ($0.01). The stock has a market capitalization of £302,191.20 and a PE ratio of -4.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.56.
Fair Oaks Income Company Profile
