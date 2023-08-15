Fair Oaks Income Limited (LON:FA17) Declares $0.02 Dividend

Fair Oaks Income Limited (LON:FA17 – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share on Thursday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Fair Oaks Income Stock Performance

Fair Oaks Income stock traded down GBX 0.02 ($0.00) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 0.56 ($0.01). The stock had a trading volume of 43 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,864. Fair Oaks Income has a twelve month low of GBX 0.47 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 0.60 ($0.01). The stock has a market capitalization of £302,191.20 and a PE ratio of -4.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.56.

Get Fair Oaks Income alerts:

Fair Oaks Income Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Fair Oaks Income Limited is a feeder fund launched and managed by Fair Oaks Capital Limited. The fund invests its entire corpus in FOIF II LP and FOMC III LP. Fair Oaks Income Limited was formed on March 7, 2014 and is domiciled in the Channel Islands.

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Oaks Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Oaks Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.