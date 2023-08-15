Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a drop of 12.0% from the July 15th total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO J Christopher Donahue sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $2,753,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,450,771.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Federated Hermes news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 43,135 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $1,557,173.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 193,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,982,967.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Christopher Donahue sold 75,000 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $2,753,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,450,771.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,551 shares of company stock worth $6,376,813 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Federated Hermes in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Federated Hermes Price Performance

NYSE:FHI traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.77. 441,268 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 978,520. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.05. Federated Hermes has a 12-month low of $30.30 and a 12-month high of $45.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.04.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The company had revenue of $433.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.73 million. On average, analysts expect that Federated Hermes will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federated Hermes Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FHI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Federated Hermes in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Federated Hermes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Federated Hermes

About Federated Hermes

(Get Free Report)

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.