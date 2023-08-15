Ferguson (LON:FERG) Trading Down 0.5%

Ferguson plc (LON:FERG – Get Free Report) fell 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as £125.65 ($159.39) and last traded at £126 ($159.84). 56,339 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 222,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at £126.65 ($160.66).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ferguson from GBX 9,630 ($122.16) to £105.70 ($134.09) in a report on Friday, June 9th.

Ferguson Price Performance

Ferguson Announces Dividend

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of £122.01 and a 200-day moving average price of £116.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £25.75 billion, a PE ratio of 1,805.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.82, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.74.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,828.08%.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Featured Stories

